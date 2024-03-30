Human Remains Found In Khojaly

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 29, human remains belonging to 3 people were found inKhojaly city, Azernews reports.

The Khojaly district prosecutor's office received informationabout the discovery of bone fragments and remains believed to behuman buried during the excavation works carried out as part of themajor restoration and construction works near the water reservoirlocated in the part of the city titled Galaderesi of liberatedKhojaly.

In order to fully identify the human remains buried in the area,the State Commission on Prisoners and Missing, Hostaged Citizens bythe General Prosecutor's Office, the Forensic-Medical Expertise andPathological Anatomy Association of the Ministry of Health, thePublic Legal Entity of the Ministry of Health, the AzerbaijanNational Academy of Sciences and the International Committee of theRed Cross ( ICRC) with the participation of employees of theAzerbaijan Representation, the bone fragments discovered byinspecting the scene were taken in the appropriate manner for thepurpose of conducting expertise and laboratory examinations, aswell as other necessary procedural actions were performed.