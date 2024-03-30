US Visa For Citizens Of Finland, Greece, Iceland, Hungary, Ireland

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) US VISA FOR CITIZENS OF FINLAND

Finnish passport holders planning to visit the United States do not require a visa. Individuals can take advantage of this visa waiver by visiting the ESTA website and applying for authorization to enter. The ESTA program was created in 2009 to manage information of travelers entering the US through the Visa Waiver Program. Finnish citizens with a valid ESTA can visit the US for up to 90 days for tourism, work, connecting flights, medical treatment, or short educational activities. However, if you stay in the United States for more than 90 days, you must obtain either a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Finnish nationals may use an approved ESTA for multiple travels to the United States. An approved ESTA lasts two years or until the expiry date of your passport. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. This means Finnish visitors no longer need to make an in-person appointment at a US embassy or consulate and apply for a visa in person. The application takes less than 15 minutes to complete, and applicants can expect to receive their approved US ESTA electronically linked to their passport, usually within 2 business days, often much sooner.







US VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR FINLAND CITIZENS



A Valid Finland-issued passport.

A valid email address where the America government will send a copy of the approved America ESTA. A Valid form of payment, such as a debit or credit card, to pay for the America ESTA processing fee.

US VISA FOR CITIZENS OF GREECE

Greek citizens have the chance to apply for an ESTA, or Electronic System for Travel Authorization, through the Visa Waiver Program. In 2010, Greece joined the program, enabling Greek nationals to submit applications online. The reason for creating ESTA in 2009 was to collect information from tourists who are entering the United States through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This data is utilized to determine if a visitor poses any security or immigration risks to the United States. Greek nationals with approved ESTA can stay in the US for a maximum of 90 days to engage in activities such as tourism, business, transit, medical purposes, or short-term education. You must get a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa if you intend to stay in the United States for longer than 90 days. Greek citizens can use an approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. An approved ESTA lasts two years or until the expiry date of your passport. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. First, the ESTA application form must be filled in completely. The form consists of a simple series of direct questions about basic personal data that must be answered. It only takes 10-20 minutes to complete the application process.

Requirements of US Visa for Greek citizens



Passport – you need to have a valid passport when traveling abroad. For US ESTA, you need an electronic passport with an electronic chip that has bio-metric information.

Email address – your visa will be linked to your passport, but you still need a printed copy to show at the immigration office once you arrive in the US. You will receive a copy through email in PDF format. Remember to print it out before you leave. Payment system – You can use a credit/debit card or a PayPal account.

US VISA FOR CITIZENS OF HUNGARY

Citizens of Hungary have the option to utilize the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). Formed in 2009, the ESTA oversees the information of VWP travelers. This data is utilized to assess whether a visitor poses any security or immigration risks to the United States. Hungarian nationals are allowed to travel to the US for a maximum of 90 days with a valid ESTA for purposes such as tourism, business, transit, medical treatment, or short-term studies. However, if you plan to stay in the US for more than 90 days, it is necessary to apply for a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. It is crucial to understand that this trip should be for either work or enjoyment. Visas for job seekers, students, or those wishing to immigrate to the United States will continue to be issued by the United States Embassy. Hungarian citizens can use an approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. Minors and relatives of Hungarian applicants must have their own individual ESTA authorization. However, families traveling together can complete multiple authorizations at the same time with a family US ESTA. The program allows for a hassle-free online travel authorization application that can be completed in minutes.

REQUIREMENTS OF US VISA FOR HUNGARY CITIZENS



Passport using an electronic chip containing bio-metric info and no less than a 6-month validity from the planned date of entry.

Passport variety and Private Identification Number (PIN).

A valid E-mail address to receive the ESTA in their Inbox. You can use a Debit/Credit Card or PayPal account to pay for the ESTA fees.

US VISA FOR CITIZENS OF ICELAND

Citizens of Iceland have the option to obtain an ESTA under the Visa Waiver Program, which stands for Electronic System for Travel Authorization. The establishment of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) in 2009 aimed to collect information from those who entered the US through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) to evaluate possible security or immigration threats to the country. Icelandic individuals are allowed to travel to the United States for a maximum of 90 days for purposes such as sightseeing, work, passing through, medical care, or brief research visits as long as they have a valid ESTA. Nonetheless, should you intend to remain in the United States for a period exceeding 90 days, you will need to submit an application for either a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. With an approved ESTA, Icelandic nationals can visit the United States many times. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new permit. Icelandic citizens wishing to apply for ESTA must meet the necessary ESTA requirements. ESTA applications are submitted online using a simple form that must be completed prior to paying the application fee.

Requirements of America Visa for Icelandic citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for ESTA America Visa.

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the ESTA America Visa A valid email address, to receive the ESTA America Visa in their inbox.

US VISA FOR CITIZENS OF IRELAND

Irish citizens have the option to apply for an ESTA, which is short for Electronic System for Travel Authorization, through the Visa Waiver Program. Formed in 2009, the ESTA was established to gather information from travelers entering the United States under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This data helps assess if a visitor poses security or immigration risks to the United States. Irish citizens can obtain permission to travel to the United States through the US ESTA because Ireland is a participant in the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP). Irish nationals have the opportunity to travel to the US for a period of 90 days for purposes such as tourism, business, transit, medical treatment, or short-term study with the approval of an ESTA. If you plan to stay in the United States longer than 90 days, you must apply for a B1 business visa or a B2 tourist visa. Irish citizens can use an approved ESTA for multiple visits to the United States. An approved ESTA is valid for two years or until your passport expires. If your ESTA expires, you will need to apply for a new authorization. The travel authorization obtained through ESTA is electronically linked to the applicant's passport. Irish passport holders can avoid the lengthy visa application process by registering for ESTA online. The traveler can easily fill out this simple form on any computer with internet access or device.

Documents Required for America ESTA for Irish Citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for ESTA US Visa.

A valid Email address to receive the ESTA in their Inbox. You can use a Debit or Credit card to pay for the America ESTA fee.