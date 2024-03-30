Iftar At The Court Harbouring Happiness This Ramadan At The Kingsbury, Colombo

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) This Ramadan, Harbour Court at The Kingsbury extends a warm invitation to patrons to partake in the spirit of the holy month through its exclusive offering,“Iftar at the Court.” This celebration of tradition, flavour, and togetherness promises an unparalleled dining experience that will engage all senses.

From the moment guests step into Harbour Court, they are greeted by the inviting aromas emanating from the thoughtfully crafted Iftar spread and Ramadan Buffet. Drawing inspiration from Arabian cuisine and paying homage to the rich culinary heritage of Ramadan, the menu is meticulously designed to offer a memorable gastronomic journey.

Breaking fast at Harbour Court entails savouring a selection of succulent dates, refreshing Falooda or Mixed Fruit Juice, traditional Ramadan snacks, and enticing appetisers. Guests are then treated to an array of mouth-watering biryanis, flavourful rice dishes, comforting soups, and aromatic grilled meats from the BBQ action station. Each dish is complemented by a variety of accompaniments and condiments, enhancing every bite. The evening culminates with a delectable assortment of Arabian Ramadan-themed desserts, providing the perfect conclusion to the dining experience.

At Harbour Court, the belief is that Iftar transcends mere feasting; it is a moment for fostering community, compassion, and connection. This ethos is reflected in the Iftar Buffet, which serves as an opportunity for guests to gather with loved ones, neighbours, and friends, and to celebrate the blessings of Ramadan in a welcoming environment.

Priced at just LKR 7,500 nett per person, patrons are invited to join Harbour Court throughout Ramadan, starting from 6:00 p.m. onwards, for an unforgettable Iftar followed by a tantalising buffet experience. Reservations are now open, offering guests the chance to embark on a journey filled with tradition, flavour, and joy throughout this holy month.

For bookings and inquiries, please contact +94 112 421 221.