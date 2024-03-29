Another Group Of Former Idps Return To Fuzuli

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

Following the instructions of Azerbaijani President IlhamAliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to therestored city of Fuzuli continues, Azernews reports.

Another group of former IDPs, consisting of 35 families or 138people, left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in Garadagh forLachin on February 28.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they oncelived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt based oninstructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenianoccupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev andFirst Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care andexpressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, whichliberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzulihas been provided for 666 families, or 2517 people.