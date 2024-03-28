UAE’S EDGE Group Prepares Acquisitions In Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates-headquartered defense conglomerate EDGE Group is slanted to announce acquisitions in Brazil in the coming months, it said on Thursday (28). The company also announced its participation in April's exhibition LAAD Defense & Security to take place in São Paulo, where it plans on presenting its portfolio of nearly 70 items.

EDGE Group has made investments in the country over the past months of over BRL 3 billion (USD 600 million). They included the purchase of 50% of the Brazilian company SIATT that is based in São Jose dos Cambos, São Paulo state, and specializes in smart arms and“high technology” systems, the company said. Another part of the investments focuses on projects with the Brazilian Navy, like coastal monitoring, and long-range anti-ship missile and supersonic missile manufacturing.

In January, São Paulo Vice Governor Felicio Ramuth visited the headquarters of the company with a Brazilian delegation. On the occasion, the company announced a partnership in public security with the government of São Paulo dubbed“Crystal Ball”. The project encompasses radar video surveillance systems and tracking devices for vehicles and mobile phones. It will be tested in downtown São Paulo and coastal area Baixada Santista.

EDGE Group has ongoing partnerships and projects in Europe, Asian, and North America worth of USD 5 billion. It will have a stand with some of its products at LAAD, which will feature 150 exhibitors from 20 countries and visitors from 35 nations. Find out more at the event's website .

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

