Siilhalal Certifies Halal Exports To Malaysia

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian Halal certifier SIILHalal was accredited to certify halal exports to Malaysia . As per a statement made public by the certifier, it is now the halal certifying body in Brazil recognized by Malaysia's Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM).

Santa Catarina-based SIILHalal will be allowed to certify halal goods made in Brazil like foods, beverages, raw materials, cosmetics and toiletries to be shipped to Malaysia. According to an official letter sent by JAKIM, the accreditation of SIILHalal comes into force this month.

The halal certification attests that the item was manufactured in accordance with the requirements of Islam . With the accreditation to Malaysia, SIILHalal will now ensure that the Malaysia-bound products it certifies are in compliance with the regulations of the country's relevant authority.

SIILHalal CEO Chaiboun Darwiche was quoted as saying that the achievement will benefit Brazilian companies.“Malaysia ranked first among the 81 countries and regions of the Global Islamic Economy Indicator for the ninth straight year, a market of over 20 million halal consumers , approximately 60% of its population,” said Darwiche.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

