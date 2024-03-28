Lisboeta Macau's World First LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO And BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO Has Officially Opened

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Building exciting bew tourist destinations in Macao

Infusing fresh elements into Macao's tourism industry



MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2024 - Lisboeta Macau, in partnership with IPX (A.K.A LINE FRIENDS), proudly unveiled the grand opening of the world first LINE FRIENDS themed restaurant, "BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO", operated by Lisboeta Macau that official licensed by LINE FRIENDS, on 15th March 2024. Esteemed guests were present to officiate and witness the event, with the exciting appearance of LINE FRIENDS BROWN and CONY.





Lisboeta Macau's world first“LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO” has officially opened

The opening ceremony was officiated by Mr. Ricky Hoi, Deputy Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Ms. Chen Min, Division Level Official at Level 2, Department of Economic Affairs, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr. IY Lee, Managing Director of LINE FRIENDS Greater China Region, Mr. SD Baek, Global Licensing & B2B Director of IPX, Ms. Dora Chung, Head of LINE FRIENDS Hong Kong & Macau, Ms. Angela Leong, Chairman of Broad of Macau Theme Park And Resort, Mr. Arnaldo Ho, Founder and Director of Macau Theme Park And Resort, and Ms. Connie Kong, Director of Macau Theme Park And Resort. During the event, the esteemed guests had the pleasure of exploring the exquisite themed rooms at LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO and savoring a wide range of delectable LINE FRIENDS-themed dishes and signature beverages crafted by the culinary team of Lisboeta Macau at BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO.





Lisboeta Macau's world first themed restaurant“BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO” has officially launched

Ms. Angela Leong, Chairman of Broad of Macau Theme Park And Resort expressed, "Through our close partnership with the globally renowned IP, LINE FRIENDS, we hope to discover more unique tourism resources, enhance Macau's tourism appeal, and promote the diversified development of the tourism industry. This partnership signifies a new milestone in Macau Theme Park and Resort's efforts to promote the diverse development of Macau's tourism industry and demonstrates our unwavering confidence in the cultural and tourism development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area."



Mr. Arnaldo Ho, Founder and Director of Macau Theme Park and Resort, also shared the concept behind the partnership with IPX. He stated, "During the initial stage of the hotel project, we greatly appreciated the strategic model of the IPX team in brand management and desired to work with the them to introduce the renowned IP, LINE FRIENDS, and creat a LINE FRIENDS dream world infused with Macao's cultural elements. With the partnership, we aimed to pioneer the integration of "Tourism + IP brand" in order cater to the travel trend of the younger generation, attract more international travelers to Macao, and bring about more tourism demand and development opportunities for Macao."





The lobby of LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO blends the characteristics of Macao's Portuguese architecture with the iconic MEGA BROWN and the unique FLYING SALLY of LINE FRIENDS

Lisboeta Macau is committed to creating unique themed hotel accommodations and fostering Macao's tourism diversity



Lisboeta Macau has been committed to promoting the diversified development of Macao's tourism industry since its opening. It has actively cooperated with the Macau SAR Government's development plan for building Macao as a "World Centre of Tourism and Leisure", promoting quality tourism and the horizontal developemnt of the industry, investing in "Toursim +" cross-border integration, and assisting in enhancing the competitiveness of Macao's tourism industry. To meet the diverse demands of travelers and create unique tourism experiences, Lisboeta Macau not only created distinctive themes and utilized the allure of its own tourist attractions, but also continuously introduced innovative hotel accommodation experiences to attract tourists, contributing to the long-term development of Macao's tourism industry.



Lisboeta Macau and IPX have jointly created Lisboeta Macau's world first themed hotel accommodation, "LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO", and Lisboeta's first LINE FRIENDS themed restaurant, "BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO", inspired by the LINE FRIENDS characters' daily gathering to further promote the diversified development of Macao's tourism industry. "CASA DE AMIGO" from LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO translates to "a friend's home". It has 82 rooms and suites, featuring traditional Portuguese-style tiles mixed with LINE FRIENDS elements, showcasing Macao's rich Chinese and Portuguese cultural charm. Three distinctive themed guestrooms, namely "BROWN's ROOM","CONY's ROOM", and "LINE FRIENDS' ROOM", each showcases the unique characteristics, drawing inspiration from a simple oriental beauty of Macao and the splendid colors which are inspired by Portuguese architecture, incorporating the fashionable and adorable personality of LINE FRIENDS into the hotel design. LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO offers unforgettable moments created alongside LINE FRIENDS characters, making it perfect for fashionable millennial generation and family travelers.





BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO blends the adorable elements throughout the restaurant, curating a fashionable space with the essence of“style, cuteness, deliciousness, and fun”

BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO has grandly opened, poised to become Macao's newest and hottest dining and gathering spots



Lisboeta Macau has also opened their first LINE FRIENDS themed restaurant in Macao, "BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO" operated by Lisboeta Macau that official licensed by LINE FRIENDS. It mainly features Western-style light meals and homemade limited edition desserts. Lisboeta Macau has imbued BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO with the four key elements of "style, cuteness, deliciousness, and fun", sectioning into three distinct dining zones: "Fashionable Food Street", "Nature Glamping", and "LOFT Bistro" to create captiving and photo-worthy spots for guests. The LINE FRIENDS-themed delicacies at BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO are meticulously prepared by Lisboeta Macau's culinary team, blending LINE FRIENDS elements into each Western-style light meals, homemade LINE FRIENDS desserts, and special beverages, ensuring freshness and deliciousness. Within BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO, a dedicated LINE FRIENDS Merchandise Zone, featuring over 85 globally popular LINE FRIENDS products, allow guests to enjoy a pleaseant shopping experience. LINE FRIENDS PRESENTS CASA DE AMIGO and BROWN & FRIENDS CAFE & BISTRO, created by Lisboeta Macau, will definitely immerse travelers in a world that combines accommodation, dining, and shopping, creating a unique and new tourism experience.











