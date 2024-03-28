Azerbaijani Ombudsman Meets With Residents Of Armenian Origin

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijan`s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) SabinaAliyeva met with residents of Armenian descent in Khankendi andvisited a shelter created for vulnerable population groups, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner paid attention to thestate of ensuring the rights and freedoms of residents of Armeniandescent who live in the institution as well as outside theinstitution and benefit from the services, and gave detailedinformation about the powers of the Ombudsman. Also, socialservices and food supplies provided to residents by psychologistsand social workers were monitored.

During the visit, posters containing information about theOmbudsman's 24-hour 916 Call Centre were presented to theinstitution.