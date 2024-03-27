Kashmir's Ramazan Economy: A Multifaceted Intersection Of Faith & Commerce

This is not your average day at a Kashmir market; it's the holy month of Ramazan.“Ya Allah (Oh God),” he mutters with a tired but grateful smile, wiping the sweat from his brow.“The blessings this month bring are unlike any other.”

For Bashir, Ramadan is more than just a religious observance; it's a time when his business booms.“Like previous years, the demand is good,” Bashir said, adding that,“It's a time of giving, of families coming together, and of course, everyone wants the best ingredients to prepare their Iftar.”

This surge in demand is a common thread amongst vendors across Kashmir's markets. While mosques resonate with piety, markets experience a surge in demand for specific food items.

Experts say the sales of consumer goods experience a significant surge during Ramazan, injecting a temporary yet vital boost into Kashmir's economy. Ejaz Ayoub, a Srinagar based economist explained this surge as a result of the overall growth of India's economy which, in effect, contributed to an increase in people's purchasing power.

“The aggregate demand increases in the holy month of Ramazan due to more demand than the supply, giving the economy a boost,” Ayoub said.

Several factors are attributed to this Ramadan boom, with the most evident being the shifting food habits of people. People are more likely to splurge on healthier alternatives, and the desire to create a variety of dishes during Iftar fuels demand for a wider selection of these items.

The demand for dates, imported from various Middle Eastern countries, experiences a notable upswing as they become a favored choice for breaking the fast.

According to reports, dates worth 3 crore rupees are sold in Kashmir per day during the month of Ramazan. It is estimated that the sale of dates may surpass 100 crores in the holy month this year.

Some reports said that Kashmiris consumed 100 trucks of dates in the first 20 days of the fasting month last year.

Cashing in on the Ramadan shopping frenzy, many shopkeepers are offering tempting discounts on their dates. Owais Ahmed, a salesman at Arabian Treasure, a date and dry fruit shop at Residency road, Srinagar, said that this Ramazan they have around twelve varieties of dates, directly imported from Saudi Arabia.

“The most selling date in our shop is Ajwa, followed by Amber. Mabroom is mostly consumed by kids and those looking for a soft texture date consume Majrol during the holy month,” Owais said.

Owais further said that they are also offering a discount on dates to woo customers.

“Sugayi dates which are usually sold for Rs 850 per kg are being sold for Rs 650. Similarly, Majrol is being sold for 615 instead of 850 per kg. Sukhri, dates usually sold for 900 per kg are being sold at 720 per kg,” Owais elaborated.

However, it's not just dates that witness a surge in sales. During Ramazan, Kashmiris also consume watermelon in large numbers, with previous years witnessing record-breaking sales. As per news reports, Kashmir sold watermelons worth Rs 5 crore every day during the month of Ramazan in 2023.

Bashir Ahmad Bashir, President of Fruit and Vegetable Association Kashmir, last year said that at least 25 trucks loaded with watermelon reach Kashmir every day.“Each truck contains around eleven to twelve tones of watermelon.”

However, this year's festivities were marred by a social media uproar triggered by a doctor's tweet cautioning against artificially ripened watermelons. The warning sparked confusion and financial strain for watermelon vendors across Kashmir valley. Expressing dismay, vendors highlighted the unwarranted backlash, attributing it to a significant drop in sales as consumers heeded the advice.

Following assurances from the Food Safety Department that watermelons in the Kashmir Valley are safe for consumption, sales appear to be bouncing back.

One might expect a lull in restaurant business during Ramazan, a month of daytime fasting. But in a surprising turn of events, eateries in Kashmir have come up with innovative ideas that cater to the unique dining habits.

While some restaurants have specially curated Iftar menus that offer delicious and convenient options for breaking the fast at sunset, many have started a novel trend of offering iftar platters at discounted rates.

Speaking to the Kashmir Observer, Ahmad, Manager Miles Fine Dine Restaurant at Sanat Nagar, said,” We understand that dining habits shift during Ramadan. People are looking for different options to break their fast. That's why we created our Iftar platter – a complete feast at a competitive price point (999 rupees) featuring all the classics like kebabs, rice, and tikka, alongside refreshing fruits, sharbat and sweet treats.”

“It's a way for us to adapt to the changing needs of our customers while keeping the spirit of Ramadan alive. The positive response has been truly gratifying,” Ahmad added.

Mohammad Rafiq from Meerz, is another business owner offering Iftar platter at discounted prices. On average, Rafiq said they serve 25-30 people for Iftar which is keeping their restaurant business alive.

Economist Ayoub said that the restaurant owners make up their mind that they will have certain disruptions during Ramazan, some of them are creative enough to come up with platters in order to stay relevant as most of the people prefer breaking their fast at their homes.

“There are disruptions in their businesses but it is kind of a seasonal thing and they have dwelled on ways to deal with it,” Ayoub said.

Against this backdrop of commerce and consumption, Ramazan advertising campaigns also emerge, centered on themes of family, community, and spirituality. Through heartfelt narratives and evocative imagery, these campaigns resonate deeply with audiences, which translates into economic benefits for many.

Beyond culinary delights, Ramazan witnesses a surge in demand for religious garments as some seek to adorn themselves in traditional attire for prayers and gatherings.

Mohammad Tahir, selling modest attire in Jamia Market, Nowhatta, reveals soaring demand for modest clothing during the sacred month of Ramazan. Tahir said,“Compared to the rest of the year, the sale of

two-piece abayas, jilbabs, and more increases during this month.”

Amidst evolving fashion landscapes, Tahir's offerings seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary allure, catering to the discerning tastes of modern Muslim women.“Preferences of women have evolved over time. Today's fashion-conscious women seek modest attire infused with a touch of trendiness,” Tahir added.

This isn't all. Another big aspect of Ramazan is the charity economy. Most of the people pay Zakat during this month.

Ayoub said that over the years there has been substantial increase in the per capita income of people which has increased the people obliged to pay Zakat.

He said that the flow of charity money in organizations sees substantial increase during this month, once this money reaches the poor people, their propensity to spend this money is high.

“They are bound to spend this money due to unmet needs and end up spending a good chunk of it on basic necessities, which leads to an increase in the demand for other goods and services,” Ayoub said.

This interplay between faith, fashion, and commerce highlights the multifaceted nature of the Ramadan economy. It's a period where religious devotion fuels specific consumer demands, creating a win-win situation for both businesses and the faithful.

