Holiday Visitors Flock To Azerbaijan's National Parks

The number of tourists visiting national parks during theholiday days has been disclosed.
According to Azernews , during the holidayperiod, 3,540 tourists visited the national parks. This wasinformed by Arzu Babayeva, an official from the Service for theConservation of Biological Diversity.
She noted that during those days, the national parks receivingthe most tourists were Göygöl, Shirvan, and Absheron, ranking inthe top three.
Meanwhile, Absheron National Park, located on the AbsheronPeninsula along the Caspian Sea coast, charmed tourists with itsunique landscapes, including mud volcanoes, rocky shores, andancient petroglyphs. The park's proximity to Baku, the capitalcity, made it easily accessible for day trips, attracting bothlocal residents and tourists alike.
With ongoing initiatives to enhance infrastructure, facilities,and visitor experiences, Azerbaijan's national parks are poised toremain key attractions, inviting travellers to discover the wondersof nature and embark on unforgettable journeys across the country'sdiverse landscapes.
