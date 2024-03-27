In A First, Saudi Arabia To Contest In Miss Universe Pageant

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia will make its Miss Universe debut in the latest edition of the annual event which will be held in Mexico in September this year.

A pageantry veteran Rumy Al Qahtani, who will represent the country, made this announcement on her social media.

"I am honored to participate in the Miss Universe International 2024 competition. This is the inaugural participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe competition," wrote Al-Qahtani in Arabic on her Instagram handle of over 1 million followers.



Holding a Saudi Arabia flag and wearing a strapless shimmer gown, a tiara, and a Miss Universe Saudi Arabia sash, Al-Qahtani shared multiple pictures along with the announcement.

In various interviews, she has shared her wish to promote Saudi Arabia's culture and heritage with the world.

The 27-year-old model has already represented the country in various beauty contests including Miss Planet International, Miss Arab Peace, Miss Arab Unity, and more.

Meanwhile, Mexico will host the pageant for the fifth time in 73 years, as was announced at the conclusion of the contest last year.