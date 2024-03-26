Qatari Aircraft Carrying Assistance For Palestinians In Gaza Arrives In Egypt's El Arish

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

El Arish: An aircraft belonging to the Qatar Armed Forces arrived in the city of El Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 20 tons of aid, including food supplies provided by the Qatar Charity, in preparation to be delivered to Gaza, bringing the total number of planes of aid to 87.

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater received the aircraft at El Arish Airport.

This aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people and its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently exposed to.

Moreover, a number of Palestinians holding Qatar residency permits were evacuated from the Gaza Strip, returning to Doha.