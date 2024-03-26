MENA Emerges As A Global Freelancing Leader: Businesses Embrace Agility, Skilled Talent

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Businesses across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are leading a global shift towards agile workforces, with the region experiencing a staggering 142% growth in freelance registrations in 2023 according to a new report by Outsized, the leading on-demand talent platform in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.

The findings, unveiled in Outsized's Talent-On-Demand 2024 report, highlight a growing appetite for skilled freelance professionals as companies seek to adapt to market fluctuations and access critical expertise. This trend stands in stark contrast to a global downturn in freelance growth observed in the US and Europe.

MENA's Diversified Talent Landscape

The report reveals a unique demand for talent in the MENA region, driven by factors like NEOM, a mega-development project in Saudi Arabia, and open immigration policies in the UAE. Unlike the global focus on technology and data analysis, MENA companies are actively seeking professionals in diverse fields like finance, risk management, product development, sales, marketing, and change management. This diversification is expected to accelerate further in 2024, with a rise in demand for talent specializing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, sustainability, and procurement.

MENA Boasts Experienced Freelancers with Competitive Rates

Outsized's report also highlights the high level of expertise within the MENA freelance pool. The region boasts the highest average experience at 10.1 years, exceeding both the Asia-Pacific and African regions. Additionally, MENA freelance day rates average at $309, ranking third globally behind Southeast Asia and Africa.

Azeem Zainulbhai, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Outsized, commented:“Businesses in high-growth markets like the MENA region are increasingly recognizing the value of agility and specialized skills offered by on-demand talent. Outsized provides the infrastructure to connect skilled professionals with leading companies. This year, we've seen a surge in regional companies leveraging our platform to access a global talent pool.”

The rapid modernization and digital transformation across the MENA region are driving a critical need for agile work models. However, companies often face challenges in finding niche expertise through traditional hiring practices. This is particularly true within the technology sector, which experiences severe capacity and capability gaps. Outsized's platform fills this gap by providing access to a diverse pool of pre-vetted, skilled professionals across various fields.

Key Advantages of On-Demand Talent

Leveraging Outsized offers companies several key advantages:



Access to Specialist Expertise: Quickly fill and manage workforce capacity with skilled professionals in various fields.

Virtual Bench: Build an“always-on” talent pool via a dashboard for rapid deployment of pre-vetted resources.

Leaner Business Model: Reduce operational costs by engaging independent consultants as needed.

Fresh Perspectives: Integrate freelancers to bring innovative ideas and enhance creative problem-solving.

“Try Before You Buy”: Evaluate potential permanent hires based on fit and performance.



The Future of Work: A Holistic Approach to Agile Talent

Looking ahead, Outsized anticipates companies embracing a more holistic approach to agile talent. Businesses will leverage independent professionals not just for specific projects, but strategically as a competitive advantage. Partnering with platforms like Outsized empowers companies to build inclusive work environments that harness the full potential of both permanent and independent professionals.