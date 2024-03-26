Querio (QRO), Is A Decentralized Solution Token For The Web3 Ecosystem, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut Querio (QRO) on March 28, 2024, for all BitMart users. The QRO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 08:00 (UTC).







What is Querio (QRO)?

Querio is a blockchain powered Web3 search engine, enabling the discovery of dApps across multiple blockchains.

Why Querio (QRO)?

QRO token is set to offer a variety of engaging and practical applications within the Querio ecosystem, enhancing user interaction and the overall functionality of the platform:

Access to Tokens Compare premium services: Tokens Compare provides a platform for analyzing software activities in different blockchains and dApps that have a token

representative. It integrates developer activity data from GitHub and fnancial metrics, with an emphasis on community contributions alongside core team developments. The platform offers free data for a limited number of blockchains and includes premium services accessible through QRO token subscriptions, enabling advanced analysis for other cryptocurrencies.

Promoting dApps: QRO tokens can be utilized to promote dApps within the Querio search results page or to bid for a dApp spot in the featured dApps section on the homepage, increasing visibility and exposure.

Content Mining and Rewards: Content miners are required to lock a specific amount of QRO tokens in order to mine content and earn rewards. The automated miner rewards mechanism will ensure that miners are fairly compensated based on their reputation score, fostering a thriving content ecosystem.

Access to Premium AI Services: QRO tokens serve as a means of subscribing to AI services that will be offered within the Querio ecosystem. Users can leverage tokens to access and benefit from advanced AI-powered functionalities and services.

Querio Drive Storage Payments:QRO tokens can be used for paying for storage on Querio Drive, providing users with a secure and efficient storage solution within the platform.

Key Features

1 search engine is running on-chain, eliminatin g the need for conventional cloud

storage solutions.

2 facilitates the discovery of decentralized applications (dApps) across multiple

blockchains, including Ethereum, Internet Computer NEAR Protocol, Stellar, BNB Chain, Solana, and Polkadot.

3 empowers users to search and tailor results according to their preferences, and

intends to broaden its search capabilities, by connecting Web 3.0 and Web 2.0.

4, Querio is designed to respect user privacy, by not storing any user data or

search preferences.

