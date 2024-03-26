Social Development Ministry Says It Expands Early Intervention Units

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 26 (Petra) -- Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa said her ministry is in the process of expanding early intervention units to cover all parts of the Kingdom, as part of a shelter alternatives strategy it is implementing.She said at a Ramadan Iftar banquet Monday at the Jerash Care Centre for Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities, in the presence of local officials, that services to persons with disabilities across the Kingdom have remarkably been developed as the ministry continues to provide best service in this respect.She said the Jerash Center offers quality accommodation service for the cases it receives, most of which are severe disability, as it provides physical and occupational therapy, speech pathology, and special education through a qualified staff.The minister toured the facilities of the center and was briefed by its management on services it offers to 219 beneficiaries.Separately, Mustafa met with the beneficiaries of the Shafa Badran Boys Care and Protection Home, and was briefed on its services and needs.