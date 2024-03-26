Development Of Relations With China - One Of Priorities For Azerbaijan, Says President's Assistant

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Cooperation between Azerbaijan and China is characterized byexcellent political ties, and there is close cooperation in areassuch as trade, transport and energy. However, the potential forbusiness partnerships between states is much higher, Assistant tothe President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy AffairsDepartment of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev saidin an interview with the Chinese publication Global Times, Azernewsreports.

“First, I would like to see more Chinese companies inAzerbaijan. Chinese companies are already present in diversifyingAzerbaijan's economy, but we are expecting more as Azerbaijan movestoward green growth,” he said.

“The development of relations with China has been a top priorityfor Azerbaijan, as we see China as a good friend and partner. Thereis also a historical relationship between our countries. SinceAzerbaijan's independence, we have always appreciated China'sfriendly support for our development and cooperation,” henoted.

“Digital transformation is the number one priority forAzerbaijan in our national priorities, based on our sustainabledevelopment goals. In our green transition agenda, we see China asa partner for us. We are also asking our Chinese friends toestablish production lines for renewable energies in Azerbaijan electric automobile industry in China is one of the leadingindustries in the world. Currently, we are purchasing electricbuses and other equipment from China. We would like to establish amanufacturing base in Azerbaijan in partnership with Chinesecompanies.”

He also noted the importance of Chinese-Azerbaijani cooperationwithin the Belt and Road Initiative, in particular in the contextof the Middle Corridor.

“Most importantly, we see the Chinese-Azerbaijan partnership assignificant within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative(BRI), particularly in the context of the Middle Corridor. TheMiddle Corridor could become an important linkage between China andthe European Union. Azerbaijan, along with Central Asian countries,situated along the Caspian and Black Sea, can be strong partners inconnectivity linkages. This aligns well with the BRI andunderscores the strategic partnership between China andAzerbaijan.”