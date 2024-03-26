Pakistan and Singapore Collaborate to Create Groundbreaking AI-Generated Series on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

(MENAFN- Alizee co.) In a historic milestone, content creators and producers from Pakistan and Singapore have joined forces to produce the world’s first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated web series centered around the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Titled “Muhammad: The Mercy for the Multiverse,” this groundbreaking series aims to transcend traditional constraints of cost, time, and conceptualization by leveraging the power of AI.



The collaboration between Qalbox at MuslimPro and Qur’anscape, two prominent platforms in the digital Islamic landscape, has given birth to this ambitious project. The series, which does not include visual images of the Prophet, immerses viewers in an animated depiction of his life. It explores pre-prophethood milestones, post-revelation challenges, and the compassionate essence of Muhammad.



The global project team behind “Muhammad: The Mercy for the Multiverse” spans across Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Pakistan. While the creative vision was shaped by diverse minds from different corners of the world, the bulk of the technical work took place right here in Pakistan.



Why AI? The answer lies in the team’s desire to pioneer the use of Generative AI in telling deeply meaningful stories. This cutting-edge technology swiftly transforms human ideas into reality, allowing the creators to deliver projects efficiently and effectively. By integrating AI, they’ve breathed new life into timeless narratives, making them accessible and relatable to today’s diverse audience.



Khan at Qalbox emphasized that this collaboration is the “first of its kind in the faith genre.” The fusion of AI and spirituality has enabled them to present stories cherished for generations in a fresh and respectful manner. As viewers embark on this journey through history, they’ll witness the Prophet’s legacy unfold in ways never seen before.



Qalbox by MuslimPro has already released the first two out of ten episodes of the AI-generated series. The remaining episodes will be available during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan. It’s a timely gift for viewers seeking spiritual enrichment during this sacred time.



“Muhammad: The Mercy for the Multiverse” stands as a testament to human creativity, technological innovation, and reverence for the Prophet’s legacy. As the series unfolds, it invites us to reflect on the timeless wisdom and compassion exemplified by Prophet Muhammad.



