Mehbooba Mufti Hosts Iftar At Residence

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Former Chief Minister and President, Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti hosted an 'Iftar party' at her Nowgam residence on Monday.
“I am really honoured to be a part of this special occasion. Nothing is more fulfilling for me than sharing Iftar with the people of diverse sections of the society, especially with our friends from media fraternity,” she said while interacting with invitees this evening.ADVERTISEMENT
“Mufti Sahib had a deeper connect with the friends from media fraternity and he would hold them in high esteem. Iftar gives us an opportunity to sit and introspect and also work in close coordination for the peace and prosperity of this place,” she said, adding“I urge all the conscious citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to work towards stabilisation of peace efforts and help each other to usher Jammu and Kashmir into an optimistic era of prosperity and emotional healing,” she added.
Her former cabinet colleagues, including Naeem Akhter, Abdul Rehman Veeri, Mehboob Baig, Waheedur Rehman Para, Asiya Naqash, among others also flanked the former Chief minister. Her daughter, Iltija Mufti was also present as the host.
Close to 150 people attended the Iftar party by the PDP leader.
