Embassy Of Pakistan Cairo Commemorates 84Th National Day Of Pakistan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Embassy of Pakistan Cairo Commemorated 84th National Day of Pakistan with traditional zeal and fervour Saturday. Ambassador Sajid Bilal hoisted the National Flag to the tune of the National Anthem. Prayers were offered for the well-being, peace and prosperity of Pakistan. Messages from the President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister were read out on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chamberlain of the Presidency called on the Ambassador and delivered a congratulatory message from Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the National Day of Pakistan.

The Embassy organized a National Day Reception earlier this month. Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Public Business Sector of Egypt, graced the occasion as the chief guest. A large number of Egyptian government officials, the diplomatic corps, the business community, academia, journalists and members of the Pakistani community in Egypt attended the reception.