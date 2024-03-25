Qatar Red Crescent Society Takes Part In Inauguration Of Katara Village In Northern Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) took part in the inauguration ceremony of Katara Village, constructed by QRCS in Qabasin, northern Syria.

Designed to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for displaced families, the model village comprises 30 housing units, with all utilities such as water supply, electricity, sewage, school, and mosque.

Funded by Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, the village is the first of its kind in northern Syria. Its residential and educational structures adopt a unique approach to alternative shelter and provide decent transitional housing for the steadily growing numbers of internally displaced people (IDPs) all over the world.

In a statement, Director of Relief and International Development Division at QRCS Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim emphasized QRCS's strategic mission of helping the victims of emergencies, which required creative solutions to the existing challenges. "The inauguration of Katara Village is an example of how we and our partners are committed to securing decent transitional housing for IDPs," he said. "I hope this and other villages being constructed in northern Syria will improve their living conditions and create a safe and comfortable environment for them".

The QRCS delegation visited several humanitarian projects undertaken by QRCS in northern Syria, including the Humanity First Village in Qabasin. It has a capacity of 1,000 displaced families, with an extra 144-flat expansion,

The delegation visited the Kuwaiti Emergency Aid for Earthquake Affected People in Turkiye project, being implemented by QRCS, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) and the Turkish Red Crescent. The project involves the distribution of relief items in several stricken provinces, including Hatay, Kahramanmaras, and Osmaniye.