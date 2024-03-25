Mubadala Investment Company acquires Kilex Bio to boost UAE's pharmaceutical sector

(MENAFN) Mubadala Investment Company, the sovereign wealth fund based in Abu Dhabi, has announced the finalization of an agreement to acquire Kelex Bio, a specialized pharmaceutical company focusing on the production of advanced generic medications for emerging markets. This strategic acquisition is part of Mubadala's broader efforts to fortify and advance the pharmaceutical industry sector within the UAE, aiming to elevate the country's global standing in both pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. By supporting the economic diversification agenda, Mubadala seeks to foster sustainable growth and innovation in vital sectors such as healthcare.



Established in November 2020, Kelex Bio has swiftly expanded its footprint by acquiring manufacturing facilities in key locations including India, Egypt, Malta, and Morocco. Through these strategic acquisitions, Kelex Bio has positioned itself as a formidable player in the pharmaceutical landscape, leveraging its expertise to develop and market a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations. These formulations encompass oral medications as well as injectables, addressing a wide spectrum of medical conditions spanning diseases such as diabetes, tumors, cardiovascular ailments, and central nervous system disorders.



The acquisition by Mubadala represents a significant milestone in the evolution of both Kelex Bio and the pharmaceutical industry in the UAE. By joining forces with Mubadala, Kelex Bio gains access to enhanced resources and expertise, which will further accelerate its growth trajectory and strengthen its position in emerging markets. Moreover, this collaboration aligns with Mubadala's overarching vision to drive innovation, promote sustainability, and contribute to the advancement of critical sectors that underpin the UAE's economic development strategy.



Through strategic investments and partnerships, Mubadala continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of various industries, including healthcare and life sciences. The acquisition of Kelex Bio underscores Mubadala's commitment to fostering a thriving ecosystem for pharmaceutical innovation and manufacturing, ultimately contributing to the enhancement of healthcare outcomes and the well-being of communities both regionally and globally.

