(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions, Ukraine reportedly fired multiple missiles at the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, according to Governor Mikail Razvozhayev in the early hours of Sunday. Sevastopol is home to a crucial naval base and serves as the headquarters for Russia's Black Sea Fleet, making it a strategic location in the region.



Governor Razvozhayev described the attack as the most extensive in recent times, with ground defenses managing to intercept and shoot down more than ten missiles. However, despite these efforts, a 65-year-old man tragically lost his life when a part of the projectile struck a residential home, while four others sustained shrapnel wounds. Additionally, an office building and a five-story residential complex were reportedly hit by parts of another missile, further exacerbating the destruction.



Unverified videos circulating on Telegram depict bright flashes in the sky followed by large explosions on the ground, indicating the intensity of the assault. This incident adds to a series of previous attempts by Ukraine to target Crimea, employing various methods such as missiles, UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), and seaborne drones in an effort to strike Russian naval assets.



The situation was compounded by reports from the Russian Defense Ministry, which stated that 19 rockets were intercepted in the Belgorod Region, bordering eastern Ukraine. The projectiles were allegedly launched from Czech-made RM-70 Vampire systems, prompting heightened concerns about the escalating conflict.



Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the need for a buffer zone along the border region to protect against such attacks, following repeated shelling and ground incursions by pro-Kiev units composed of Russian volunteers in regions like Belgorod and Kursk. These developments underscore the volatile nature of the situation and the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and prevent further bloodshed in the region.

MENAFN25032024000045015687ID1108017515