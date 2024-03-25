Magic Land Al-Hokair Targets 80% Operation Of Tanza Project In 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Mahmoud Gaber, CEO of Magic Land Al-Hokair, announced that the Tanza project is poised to become the premier tourism entertainment venture in the Middle East, propelled by a robust expansion strategy in the Egyptian market.

Gaber revealed plans to initiate new projects in the near future as part of this growth trajectory, allocating an investment of EGP 1.1bn to enhance the Tanza project, spanning 170,000 square meters.

This month marked the inauguration of Dolphin Shows, a collaborative effort with Dolphina company, alongside forging alliances with leading restaurant and gaming brands. These partnerships aim to cater to the diverse preferences of Egyptian families, ensuring the entertainment city appeals to all age groups.

Gaber shared:“Our goal is to have Tanza operational at 80% capacity by year's end, progressing to full capacity in 2025.”

He emphasized that Tanza is a comprehensive commercial entertainment endeavor, aligning with Egypt's ongoing tourism development initiatives. It introduces an innovative tourism and entertainment model, boasting extensive production capabilities that align with international standards, signaling a bright outlook.

Further, he detailed that the National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism 2030 seeks to bolster tourist arrivals to 30 million by 2028, striving for annual increases of 25-30% in tourist influx to Egypt's destinations, in accordance with the nation's sustainable development vision.

Tanza stands as the region's inaugural all-encompassing commercial entertainment project, resonating with Egypt's tourism advancement goals and set to redefine the tourism and entertainment landscape.

Conceived by Magic Land Al-Hokair, Tanza aspires to be the foremost integrated entertainment hub, pioneering a unique business and leisure model in Egypt and beyond.

Al-Hokair Group, a trailblazer in the MENA region's tourism and development sector since 1965, continues to deliver unparalleled experiences. As the pioneering and most extensive Saudi investor in the entertainment industry, the group boasts a portfolio of 67 entertainment cities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, and Egypt.