Pearl Ramadan Bazaar: A Destination For Shopping And Cultural Experience

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Pearl Island is hosting 'The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar,' a vibrant marketplace that offers a unique blend of shopping, cultural workshops, diverse cuisines, and entertainment.

Running until April 13, 2024, the bazaar offers visitors a unique shopping journey with an array of food stalls, workshops, and entertainment.

The bazaar, located at 2-5 La Croisette, Porto Arabia, welcomes visitors daily from 8:30pm to 1am from Saturday to Wednesday and extends till 2am on Thursdays and Fridays.

During Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr, shoppers can explore a diverse collection of Abayas in various styles, catering to all tastes.“Prices range from QR200 to QR450, with options including classic straight, A-line, Butterfly, and Kimono styles,” shared Siam, an Abaya seller, with The Peninsula.

Alongside the abayas, the bazaar showcases traditional dresses for all ages, exquisite handmade clothing accessories, bags, and Henna artistry.

Perfume aficionados will delight in exploring various local and international fragrances, including special collections of Bukhoor and various types of oud oil and perfumes.

For families, the bazaar promises an engaging experience for children with activities such as drawing, painting, workshops, play-and-win kiosks, daily cartoon character parades, and live music performances.

Culinary offerings at the bazaar cater to all tastes, with food kiosks serving Arabic, Italian, Asian, and Turkish cuisines, alongside a delectable selection of Ramadan sweets. For those seeking a more relaxed ambiance, Porto Arabia's international cafes and restaurants provide the perfect setting to unwind and soak in the Ramadan atmosphere.

Garangao celebration

A highlight of the bazaar is the celebration of Garangao on the evening of the 14th day of Ramadan, March 24, 2024, starting at 8:30pm onward.

This traditional event marks the halfway point of the holy month, encouraging fasting children, possibly for the first time, to continue their spiritual journey until Eid.

The bazaar has announced numerous activities for Garangao Night, promising attendees an unforgettable experience filled with joy, fun, and giveaways.

'The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar', invites both residents and visitors to partake in a unique shopping journey while immersing themselves in the spirit of Ramadan and Eid celebrations.