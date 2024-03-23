First Veterans' Hub In Region Launched In Nizhyn

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first veterans' space "Nezlamni" has been launched in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region.

This was announced on Facebook by the deputy head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Ivan Vashchenko, Ukrinform reported.

"From today, the first veterans' space "Nezlamni" has been launched in Nizhyn. The hub offers free services of a lawyer and a psychologist; there is a gym, a children's room, a coffee shop; various activities are planned," the post reads.

Vashchenko noted that the space is located in the most convenient place in the city center. It was arranged through joint efforts of the authorities and the public, including international grant support.

As reported, a center for veterans was opened in the Shpola community in the Cherkasy region.