Anura Regrets 19871989 JVP Insurrection

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) National Peoples' Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake, speaking in Canada, expressed regret over the 1987–1989 JVP insurrection in Sri Lanka.

Dissanayake told a gathering in Toronto, Saturday, that there were circumstances that led to the violence.

However, he said the JVP regressed what happened and has now progressed as a political party.

The 1987–1989 JVP insurrection, also known as the 1988–1989 revolt or the JVP troubles, was an armed revolt in Sri Lanka, led by the Marxist–Leninist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, against the Government of Sri Lanka.

The insurrection, like the previous one in 1971, was unsuccessful.

The main phase of the insurrection was a low-intensity conflict that lasted from April 1987 to December 1989.

The insurgents led by the JVP resorted to subversion, assassinations, raids, and attacks on military and civilian targets while the Sri Lankan Government reacted through counter-insurgency operations to suppress the revolt. (Colombo Gazette)