JD-U MLA Bima Bharti Quits Party, Joins RJD

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 24 (IANS) JD-U MLA Bima Bharti resigned from the party's primary membership and joined the RJD on Saturday.

Announcing departure from the JD-U, she shared her resignation letter dated March 22, 2024, on social media on Saturday.

Later, the RJD in a post on X said: "MLA from Rupauli, Purnia, and former Bihar Minister Bima Bharti today resigned from the primary membership of the JD-U and joined RJD. "

Sources said that Bima Bharti was in contact with RJD leaders and she may get the party ticket from Purnea Lok Sabha seat.

Bima Bharti was elected on the JD-U ticket from Purnea's Rupauli assembly constituency in 2020. She is considered a strong leader in the region and has a good hold among voters of the Extremely Backward Caste community.

She may resign from the MLA post in the next couple of days.