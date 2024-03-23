Turkiye's International Reserves Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye's official international reserves in February totaled
$128.5 billion, down 4% from January, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Central Bank.
The bank's foreign exchange reserves dropped 8.2% to $71.6
billion while gold reserves rose 2.2% to $49.4 billion over the
same period.
Short-term predetermined net drains of the central government
and the Central Bank climbed 3.3% to $52.3 billion, including $43.6
billion in principal repayments and $8.7 billion in interest
payments.
Additionally, outstanding foreign exchange and gold liabilities
arising from the bank's swap transactions with resident and
non-resident banks came in at $67.2 billion, including $19.4
billion due in one month.
