               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkiye's International Reserves Increase


3/23/2024 3:10:06 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye's official international reserves in February totaled $128.5 billion, down 4% from January, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Central Bank.

The bank's foreign exchange reserves dropped 8.2% to $71.6 billion while gold reserves rose 2.2% to $49.4 billion over the same period.

Short-term predetermined net drains of the central government and the Central Bank climbed 3.3% to $52.3 billion, including $43.6 billion in principal repayments and $8.7 billion in interest payments.

Additionally, outstanding foreign exchange and gold liabilities arising from the bank's swap transactions with resident and non-resident banks came in at $67.2 billion, including $19.4 billion due in one month.

MENAFN23032024000195011045ID1108013642

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search