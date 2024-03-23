Qatar Observes Earth Hour Saturday Night

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar to join the world Saturday to mark the 'Earth Hour' from 8:30pm to 9:30pm. In a social media post, the Ministry of Environment & Climate Change urged all to turn off the lights during the hour to 'save energy, maintain earth's sustainability, and help protect the planet'.

The Ministry of Municipalty also prompted all to turn off lights and non-key electronic devices during the hour.

Earth Hour is an initiative launched by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2007 in Sydney, the Ministry explained in a social media post.

The Australian initiative has received wide international attention and has transformed from a local initiative into a global campaign. Eventually, Earth Hour has become one of the most popular events of this kind in the world.

The world seeks to preserve the environment in the face of climate change.

One of the most important goals of celebrating Earth Hour is to support global action to confront the impacts of climate change and to spread awareness of its dangers among the members of society.

