Uganda's President Museveni Promotes Son To Military Chief

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Uganda's veteran leader, Yoweri Museveni, has appointed his son to head the country's defence forces, the East African nation's government said, capping a dizzying rise for Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The announcement by the defence ministry late on Thursday followed years of speculation that Kainerugaba, whose social media outbursts have sparked diplomatic uproars, was being groomed for the top job.

Although the 49-year-old general has in the past denied claims he intends to succeed his father - one of Africa's longest-serving leaders -he has enjoyed a rapid climb through Uganda's army ranks. In a now-deleted post on X last year, Kainerugaba said he intended to run for president in the 2026 elections.

He also appeared to take a dig at his father, writing:“How many agree with me that our time has come? Enough of the old people ruling us. Dominating us. It's time for our generation to shine. Retweet and like.” Following a row in 2022 over a post by Kainerugaba threatening to invade Kenya, Museveni, 79, sought to rein in his wayward son by telling him to stay off social media when it comes to affairs of state.

Museveni, who apologised to Kenya over the outburst, has nevertheless defended his only son as a“very good general” and promoted him to that rank just days after the row erupted.

Thursday's announcement was part of a reshuffle within the government, with the former army chief General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi appointed to serve as the junior minister for trade.

Opposition politicians condemned the move to promote Kainerugaba. David Lewis Rubongoya, secretary-general of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party, called it“a sad day for our country”.

Another opposition lawmaker, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, accused Museveni of treating the country as“a personal enterprise of his family”.

