42.4% Of Water Lost From Distribution Networks In 2022

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy lost 42.4% of water from distribution networks in 2022,
ISTAT said on World Water Day on Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The figure represents a deterioration with respect to 2020, when
water losses stood at 42.2%, and is enough to meet the water needs
of 43.4 million people for a year.
The national statistics agency said local distribution networks
deliver 214 litres of drinking water per inhabitant per day for
authorized use, down by 36 litres over 1999.
In 2023, the share of households that do not trust drinking from
their taps was 28.8%, in line with the 2022 figure.
MENAFN22032024000195011045ID1108011603
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.