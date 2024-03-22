IPU Shares Key Takeaways From Geneva Meeting Of Azerbaijani And Armenian Parliament Speakers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Laman Zeynalova
The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) today hosted high-level
delegations from Armenia and Azerbaijan on the eve of the IPU's
148th Assembly, which takes place from 23-27 March in Geneva,
Switzerland, Azernews reports with reference to IPU.
IPU President Tulia Ackson and IPU Secretary General Martin
Chungong welcomed to IPU headquarters the Armenian delegation, led
by the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, and the
Azerbaijani delegation, led by the Speaker of the Milli Mejlis
(National Assembly) Sahiba Gafarova.
"The meeting was designed as a complement and contribution at
the parliamentary level to governmental peace negotiations between
the two sides. Parliamentarians, as representatives of the people,
have a key role to play in reducing tensions and building
confidence, as well as in ratifying and implementing any future
peace agreement. The IPU offered its good offices to the two sides
to promote dialogue, build good neighbourly relations, and to help
pave the way towards a normalization of ties between the two
countries. This was the first time that the two Parliaments had
met. Both sides agreed to continue the dialogue to rebuild trust
under the auspices of the IPU," reads the statement from the
organizati
The meeting follows the IPU Secretary General's mission to
Armenia and Azerbaijan in February 2024, during which he met the
authorities at the highest levels and laid down some of the
groundwork for today's discussions.
The IPU also signed memoranda of understanding with Armenia,
which will host the IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians
in September 2024, and with Azerbaijan, in its capacity as Chair of
the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN).
“In today's world, where conflicts dominate the headlines, the
value of dialogue cannot be overstated. Parliamentary diplomacy can
be a very important complement to governments' ongoing efforts in
negotiating peace agreements. Parliaments and their leadership have
the ability and the power to be a force for peace and to bring
peoples together," said
IPU President, Tulia Ackson.
IPU Secretary General, Martin Chungong, for his part, noted that
the IPU has identified peace and security as a focal theme for its
action in 2024.
"Promoting dialogue between parliaments in countries undergoing
conflict is something that is core to the mandate of the
Organization and something we have been doing for the past 135
years. We welcome the meeting of the two Speakers and commend their
willingness to engage in dialogue," he added.
The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments. It
was founded in 1889 as the first multilateral political
organization in the world, encouraging cooperation and dialogue
between all nations. Today, the IPU comprises 180 national Member
Parliaments and 15 regional parliamentary bodies. It promotes
peace, democracy and sustainable development. It helps parliaments
become stronger, younger, gender-balanced and more innovative. It
also defends the human rights of parliamentarians through a
dedicated committee made up of MPs from around the world.
