IPU Shares Key Takeaways From Geneva Meeting Of Azerbaijani And Armenian Parliament Speakers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Laman Zeynalova

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) today hosted high-level delegations from Armenia and Azerbaijan on the eve of the IPU's 148th Assembly, which takes place from 23-27 March in Geneva, Switzerland, Azernews reports with reference to IPU.

IPU President Tulia Ackson and IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong welcomed to IPU headquarters the Armenian delegation, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, and the Azerbaijani delegation, led by the Speaker of the Milli Mejlis (National Assembly) Sahiba Gafarova.

"The meeting was designed as a complement and contribution at the parliamentary level to governmental peace negotiations between the two sides. Parliamentarians, as representatives of the people, have a key role to play in reducing tensions and building confidence, as well as in ratifying and implementing any future peace agreement. The IPU offered its good offices to the two sides to promote dialogue, build good neighbourly relations, and to help pave the way towards a normalization of ties between the two countries. This was the first time that the two Parliaments had met. Both sides agreed to continue the dialogue to rebuild trust under the auspices of the IPU,"

The meeting follows the IPU Secretary General's mission to Armenia and Azerbaijan in February 2024, during which he met the authorities at the highest levels and laid down some of the groundwork for today's discussions.

The IPU also signed memoranda of understanding with Armenia, which will host the IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in September 2024, and with Azerbaijan, in its capacity as Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN).

“In today's world, where conflicts dominate the headlines, the value of dialogue cannot be overstated. Parliamentary diplomacy can be a very important complement to governments' ongoing efforts in negotiating peace agreements. Parliaments and their leadership have the ability and the power to be a force for peace and to bring peoples together," said

IPU President, Tulia Ackson.

IPU Secretary General, Martin Chungong, for his part, noted that the IPU has identified peace and security as a focal theme for its action in 2024.

"Promoting dialogue between parliaments in countries undergoing conflict is something that is core to the mandate of the Organization and something we have been doing for the past 135 years. We welcome the meeting of the two Speakers and commend their willingness to engage in dialogue," he added.

The IPU is the global organization of national parliaments. It was founded in 1889 as the first multilateral political organization in the world, encouraging cooperation and dialogue between all nations. Today, the IPU comprises 180 national Member Parliaments and 15 regional parliamentary bodies. It promotes peace, democracy and sustainable development. It helps parliaments become stronger, younger, gender-balanced and more innovative. It also defends the human rights of parliamentarians through a dedicated committee made up of MPs from around the world.