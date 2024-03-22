PM Modi Gets Bhutan's Highest Civilian Honour; Dedicates It To 140 Cr Indians (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Thimphu, March 22 (IANS) In recognition of his efforts to strengthen India-Bhutan ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Friday conferred the kingdom's highest civilian award, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, which he dedicated to 140 crore Indians.

PM Modi was presented the award by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at a ceremony in Tendrelthang, Thimphu, becoming the first foreign leader to be given the kingdom's highest honour.

Expressing that it is honoured that "a statesman of such stature is a true friend" of the kingdom's people, Bhutan said that "Prime Minister Modi is a firm supporter of the country's national vision to achieve self-reliance and become a developed nation".

"The award recognises His Excellency Prime Minister Modi's personal accomplishments and leadership, and his contributions to strengthen the bonds of friendship between India and Bhutan," the award citation read.

The award also honoured India's rise as a global power under PM Modi's leadership and celebrated Bhutan's special bond with India.

The citation described PM Modi as an outstanding embodiment of national, regional, and global leadership, under whom India has become the fastest-growing economy in the world and will be the third-largest economy by 2030.

It added that PM Modi's Neighbourhood First policy has strengthened South Asia, and paved the way for collective progress.

"Prime Minister Modi's friendship and support for all of Bhutan's objectives and initiatives have made our bonds stronger than ever," the citation added.

After receiving the award, PM Modi underlined that the award was an honour bestowed on the people of Bharat and a testament to the excellent state of bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Honoured to be conferred with 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo' Award by Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians," PM Modi wrote on X.

Bhutan's King had announced the conferment of the award during country's 114th National Day celebrations held at the Tashichhodzong, Thimphu in December 2021.

As per ranking and precedence established, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honor system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

Since its institution, the award has been conferred upon only four people.

Previous recipients of the award include Her Majesty Royal Queen Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck in 2008; His Holiness Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup (68th Je Khenpo of Bhutan) in 2008 and His Holiness Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Choedra in 2018. Je Khenpo is the Chief Abbot of the Central Monastic Body of Bhutan.