Rocket Hits Trolleybus With People Moving Along Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant Dam

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile hit a trolleybus with people moving across the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant dam.

An advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"A Russian missile hit a trolleybus moving across the dam. There were people in the trolleybus. Ordinary civilians going to/from work," he said.

Vehicular traffic throughHydroelectric Power Plant completely restricted

As reported, according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, several energy facilities were damaged by the missile attack on March 22. Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost one power line.

According to the Zaporizhzhia patrol police, traffic across the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant dam has been completely restricted.