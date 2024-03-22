Al-Attiyah Foundation, Centre For The National Interest Sign Mou

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development and the Center for the National Interest (CFTNI) have embarked on a significant partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration aims to bolster the elevation of the level of research, education, and dialogue in the fields of energy and sustainability while fostering constructive relations between the State of Qatar and the United States.

H E Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Al-Attiyah Foundation, and Paul Saunders, President of CFTNI, ceremonially ratified the agreement during a virtual meeting, symbolising their organisations' commitment to this cause.

Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah expressed his satisfaction at the collaboration, stating:“I am delighted to formalise the cooperation agreement between the Al-Attiyah Foundation and the Centre for the National Interest. This partnership will serve as a platform for the exchange of knowledge and experiences, particularly in the realms of energy and sustainability policies.”

On the agreement, Paul J Saunders said:“The United States and Qatar are leading energy exporters and contribute importantly to the global economy. As a result, we have a special responsibility to address challenges including access to energy, affordable energy, and energy security as well as sustainability and climate change. Deeper dialogue on these topics can advance US national interests as well as shared US and Qatari goals. The Center for the National Interest's cooperation with the Al-Attiyah Foundation provides a valuable forum for exchanging ideas and perspectives on these critical issues.”

The signed agreement not only formalises the alliance between the Al-Attiyah Foundation and CFTNI but also facilitates the mutual dissemination of relevant publications produced by both organisations, study of energy and sustainability policies and more.