Global, Local Brands To Participate At Conteq Expo

Doha, Qatar: ConteQ Expo 2024 has announced the line up of participants at its highly-anticipated inaugural event hosted by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry (MOCI), the Ministry of labour (MOL) and Public Works Authority 'Ashghal'.

The three government bodies in Qatar have unified their efforts to promote innovation in the field of construction and services, under patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Organised by NeXTfairs, leaders in conferences & exhibitions, the event will take place from September 16-18 at Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC). Exhibitors are encouraged to sign up now via conteq-expo.

This groundbreaking occasion promises to be a first-of-its-kind event offering an unparalleled opportunity to showcase the latest research and innovative breakthroughs driving transformative improvements in many areas. The event aims to bring cutting-edge solutions that improve productivity, quality, reliability, cost-savings, waste-reduction, and energy efficiency in the construction and services sectors. With the latest technological advancements and innovative ideas on offer, ConteQ Expo 2024 is set to be a must-attend event for all professionals in the construction and services industry seeking to remain at the forefront of industry advancements, enhance their knowledge and skill set, and reduce environmental impact.

Esteemed technology and construction enterprises have been confirmed to attend and participate at ConteQ Expo 2024, underscoring its importance in attracting key industry stakeholders and promoting innovation. It will bring together major companies in construction, manufacturing, and retail industry leaders in Qatar to meet with thought leaders, suppliers and prominent industry leaders at the international level, including global titans and local leaders such as; Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), UCC Holding, Qatar Factory, Amana Contracting, Traffic Tech Gulf, Microsoft, Honeywell, Plastitalia S.P.A., UDST, Blue Crescent, Al Tamyeez Security, Angelswing, Kemroc, QALEX, West Bay Petroleum, Al Emadi Group, Sika Qatar, Zetas Qatar, and Mannai Trading Co.

Ashghal, Engr. Salem Al Shawi, Head of the Organizing Committee of ConteQ Expo24, explained:“Qatar is utilising technology and innovation in various fields to achieve the objectives of its National Vision 2030.

Additionally, Qatar is distinguished by increasing competitiveness in the field of infrastructure technology and digital transformation.

“Therefore, ConteQ Expo24 will promote technology in Qatar, with the participation of various international companies, including Microsoft, McKinsey and others, in addition to a number of local companies. ConteQ Expo24' will showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions in the service sector which will serve as a platform for companies, professionals, investors, industry experts and innovators to meet and exchange ideas in technology and an opportunity for collaboration, resulting in qualitative partnerships during the exhibition.”

ConteQ Expo24 is managed and organised by NeXTfairs, one of the leading event and exhibition companies in Qatar. Rawad Sleem, Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs said:“In collaboration with the Public Works Authority and The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, we are proud to be hosting ConteQ Expo 2024.

This premier platform aims to facilitate collaboration, networking, and the showcasing of global innovations.”

“Taking place at the Qatar National Convention Center, spanning an impressive 25,000 square meters, this year's inaugural exhibition promises to be exceptional as highlighted with this latest announcement of exhibitors and participators from global and local industry leaders. We believe that ConteQ Expo24 will serve as a catalyst for the adoption of cutting-edge solutions and drive growth and development in the construction and services sectors. We look forward to welcoming participants and stakeholders as we collectively shape the future of Qatar's business landscape.”