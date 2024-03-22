Sage Dental Acquires Tampa-Based Pediatrics Dental Office

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) The acquisition marks the first Sage Dental Kids practice

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sage Dental , a leading dental service organization (DSO) committed to providing consistent, high-quality care, as well as non-clinical business and administrative services to affiliated practices, today announced the acquisition of Children's Dentistry in Tampa, Florida. As part of the DSO's ongoing strategy to expand its service offerings for patients, the acquisition marks its first location dedicated specifically to pediatrics and orthodontics, with expectations to open additional Sage Dental Kids facilities.





Children's Dentistry, led by Dr. Gregory Stepanski, DDS, has served the New Tampa area for over 30 years, providing high-quality care to families in the region and educating local children on the importance of oral health through annual school visits. Through this acquisition, new and existing patients will now have access to Sage Dental's cutting-edge clinical technology and resources designed to enhance care delivery and optimize practice efficiency. The practice, which is already open and serving patients in the region, will officially launch as Sage Dental Kids of New Tampa on April 29, 2024.

“Dr. Stepanski and his team have built a tremendous connection with their community and we're proud they have chosen Sage Dental to further their legacy,” said Thomas Marler, CEO of Sage Dental.“Sage Dental's consistent growth is driven by our modern, family-oriented approach, which includes utilizing the latest in clinical technology. Dr. Stepanski's philosophy aligns perfectly with this mission, making this acquisition a natural fit. We're excited to bring our innovative pediatric model to more communities with the expansion of our Sage Dental Kids practices.”

Sage Dental's approach to pediatric dentistry is designed to streamline the care process for families, making it easier for children to receive comprehensive, comfortable care from dedicated specialists, all in one place. Sage Dental has served more than 1 million patients since 2020 – and many Sage Dental patients currently have children seeking dental care services. This acquisition, as well as future Sage Dental Kids practices, will enable the organization to continue serving these families in its network, while also expanding access to high-quality, affordable care through newer practices designed to specifically offer pediatric support.

“We strive to create a comforting and caring atmosphere for our patients, which is why we're excited to join a community-minded organization such as Sage Dental,” said Dr. Gregory Stepanski, owner of Children's Dentistry.“Patient education is a main priority for our team. With Sage's support, our team can enhance patient care and maximize practice operations, enabling us to spend more one-on-one time with our patients to ensure the children in our community fully understand their oral health needs.”

To learn more or to schedule an appointment at any of Sage Dental's locations, please visit .

About Sage Dental and Sage Dental Management, LLC

Sage Dental Group of Florida, PLLC, and Sage Dental Group of Georgia, PLLC have provided dental care to over one million patients through its broad practice network, which offers general, specialty, and cosmetic dental care, including restorative, prosthodontic, endodontic, oral surgery, periodontics, pediatric, and orthodontic treatment. Sage Dental participates in most dental plans and offers payment and financing options. Sage Dental Management, LLC is a leading dental service organization based in Boca Raton, Florida, that provides comprehensive non-clinical business and administrative support services to more than 100 affiliated Sage Dental practices in Florida and Georgia.

Dental practices interested in learning more about joining Sage Dental may contact Senior Vice President Jonathan Kaufman at 214-930-7135 or ... .

For a complete list of services and locations, please visit or follow @MySageDental on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contacts

Sage Dental



Jonathan Kaufman



Senior Vice President



214-930-7135



...

The post Sage Dental Acquires Tampa-Based Pediatrics Dental Office appeared first on Caribbean News Global .