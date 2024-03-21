JHCO Launches Campaign To Help Gazan University Students

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) has launched on Thursday the campaign“Supporting University Students from Gaza” in Jordan, in collaboration with a group of content creators, and is aiming to receive cash donations from around the world.

The statement pointed out that approximately 200 male and female students, who are continuing their studies in the Kingdom and are facing financial difficulties due to the Israeli aggression on the Strip, are expected to benefit from this campaign.



The organisation said that the campaign aims to collect cash donations to pay off accumulated university fees for students from the Gaza Strip due to the conditions caused by the Israeli aggression, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Secretary-general of the organisation, Hussein Shibli, said that Gaza students are on the forefront of the organisation priorities, acknowledging the importance of completing their educational journey.



He noted that the Israeli aggression has had a significant impact on the economic conditions of the people in Gaza, posing obstacles for students in Jordan and making it difficult for them to pay university fees to continue their studies, which“encouraged us to launch this campaign to reach the largest possible number of students within Jordan and to extend a helping hand to them to support their educational journey”.



