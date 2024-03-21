4Ddig Email Repair V1.0.0 Released Fix Corrupted PST/OST Files With Just One Click

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., March 21, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - 4DDiG, a leading software solutions provider (and unit of Tenorshare), is thrilled to announce the release of its latest software, 4DDiG Email Repair v1.0.0. This user-friendly tool is desgined to scan and repair corrupted PST or OST files in Outlook. Moreover, it also helps Windows users resolve many common Outlook issues, such as difficulties accessing your mailbox or encountering Outlook error messages.







Image caption: 4DDiG Email File Repair v1.0.0.

What can 4DDiG Email Repair do for you?

Easily Fix Corrupted PST/OST Files : Your PST/OST files may become corrupted due to various reasons, such as program crashes, hardware failure, virus attacks, and more. However, regardless of the cause of file corruption, 4DDiG Email Repair can effectively detect and fix them.

Restore Every Data From Outlook PST/OST File : Whether it's emails, attachments, calendar events, contacts, or folders, all your Outlook file data can be easily repaired and recovered.

Suitable for various problem scenarios: In addition to common corruption cases, this Outlook repair tool can also address a range of other issues, including but not limited to:



Outlook fails to open or crashes unexpectedly.

Outlook becomes unresponsive or freezes during use.

Outlook cannot connect to the server.

Attachments are missing in Outlook emails. Other common Outlook errors include 0x80040154, 0x8004210A, and more.

Why choose 4DDiG Email Repair?

Although there are many available email repair tools on the market, 4DDiG Email Repair is clearly the winner.

Impressive Success Rate and Scan Speed : The best part of 4DDiG Email Repair is its impressive success rate and fast scan speed. With advanced algorithms, your corrupted PST/OST files can be repaired in the blink of an eye.

Dual Scan Mode : No matter where damaged email files are located on the computer, this feature ensures their thorough detection.

Broad compatibility : This Outlook repair tool is not only compatible with all versions of Microsoft Outlook but also supports various PST file formats, including ANSI and UNICODE.

Full Preview : To ensure integrity, 4DDiG Email Repair allows you to preview repaired PST/OST files before saving them.

Compatibility and pricing

4DDiG Email Repair is now compatible with multiple versions of Windows, including Windows 11, 10, 8, and 7. There are three subscription plans available for you to choose from:



$39.95 for one-month license

$55.95 for one-year license $79.95 for a lifetime license

However, 4DDiG is currently running a special Spring Sale promotion, which means that you only need to pay 70% of the original price.

About 4DDiG

4DDiG is a software solutions provider with a decade of experience. Initially focusing on data recovery, the 4DDiG team has expanded its expertise into areas such as file repair, AI video enhancement, and disk management. 4DDiG's mission is is to create a world that is more convenient and innovative for all users.

