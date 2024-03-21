Russian Troops Shell Critical Infrastructure Facilities In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops carried out a provocation by shelling critical infrastructure facilities on the occupied left bank of the Kherson region, leaving residents of Kakhovka without electricity, water and gas.
Yuriy Sobolevskyi, the first deputy chairman of the Kherson regional council, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.
"The occupiers carried out another provocation and shelled critical infrastructure on the left bank. As a result, residents of Kakhovka were left without electricity, water and gas," Sobolevskyi wrote.
He stressed that the Russians' statements about the shelling allegedly by the Ukrainian Defence Forces are not true.
As Ukrinform reported, in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, most communities are on the verge of a humanitarian crisis.
