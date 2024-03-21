FM Bayramov Gives Speech At Nuclear Energy Summit In Belgium

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated and
spoke at the Nuclear Energy Summit held for the first time as part
of his business trip to the Kingdom of Belgium.
According to Azernews , the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs released information about this.
It was noted that during the speech, issues of cooperation with
Azerbaijan's International Atomic Energy Agency (AEBA) were touched
upon, as well as the position of our country on the topic of the
event was brought to attention.
In the speech, it was stated that the reflection of nuclear
energy as one of the methods "to reduce greenhouse gas emissions"
in the Global Stocktake Report of the 28th session (COP28) of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change is an important result of global efforts towards the safe
use of nuclear power. It was noted.
In this regard, it was pointed out that AEBA's activities aimed
at studying the environmental effects of nuclear energy, including
initiatives such as "Atoms4Climate", are commendable.
Touching on the future prospects of technical cooperation with
AEBA in the field of using nuclear technologies, Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov spoke about the importance of the next "Country Framework
Program" framework document intended for Azerbaijan in the field of
Technical Cooperation with AEBA, which is in the process of
completion in this direction.
Giving detailed information about Azerbaijan's experience of
using nuclear technologies at the national level, the minister
pointed out that together with AEBA, we are working on researching
the possibility of applying nuclear technology to the field of
combating the mine threat, which is one of the most important
challenges for our country.
It was emphasized that our priority in this field is to pay
special attention to nuclear safety during the investigation of the
possibilities of using nuclear energy.
Within the framework of our presidency of COP29, it was brought
to attention that we will keep the nuclear safety factor in the
forefront, along with promoting the attraction of resources for the
accessible use of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes in the
field of combating climate change.
Confidence was expressed that AEBA's possible contribution to
the efforts in these directions will play an important role.
