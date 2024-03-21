FM Bayramov Discusses Cooperation In Field Of Alternative Energy With Andrew Bowie

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Andrew
Bowie, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Energy
Security and Net Zero within the framework of his participation in
the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing the
ministry.
During the meeting, Azerbaijan's contribution to energy
security, various directions of cooperation between the two
countries in this direction, as well as actions and projects within
the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties
to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) were
discussed.
It was emphasized that importance is attached to the development
of bilateral partnership relations between Azerbaijan and the
United Kingdom based on mutual respect and beneficial cooperation.
The importance of joining efforts for further strengthening of
these strategic relations was emphasized.
The parties emphasized that in addition to the long-term
strategic cooperation in the field of oil and gas production and
export, the two countries have broad cooperation prospects in the
field of alternative energy. At the meeting, the vast potential of
Azerbaijan for the production of solar and wind energy, the
currently implemented projects and the creation of Green Energy
Zones were discussed. The work on the 240 MW solar power plant
project implemented jointly with the BP company was reviewed.
During the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov presented detailed
information to the other party about the plans and priorities of
our country for the COP29 presidency. The importance of joint
efforts in combating climate change was noted.
The meeting also discussed other bilateral and regional issues
of mutual interest.
