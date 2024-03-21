               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Bayramov Meets With His Turkish Counterpart Hakan Fidan Within Summit


3/21/2024 9:08:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan within the Nuclear Energy Summit held in Brussels, Belgium.

According to Azernews, this was informed in the X social account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministers discussed multifaceted strategic bilateral and multilateral cooperation areas and touched on regional peace efforts.

MENAFN21032024000195011045ID1108005703

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search