Minister Bayramov Meets With His Turkish Counterpart Hakan Fidan Within Summit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his
Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan within the Nuclear Energy Summit
held in Brussels, Belgium.
According to Azernews, this was informed in the X social account
of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
The ministers discussed multifaceted strategic bilateral and
multilateral cooperation areas and touched on regional peace
efforts.
