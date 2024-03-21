Spokesperson: It Is Absurd That France Accuses Azerbaijan Of Using Force Without Any Basis

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizade
commented on the views expressed by the French Prime Minister
Gabriel Attal at the meeting with the Armenian community.
According to Azernews, A. Hajizadeh noted in this regard: "We
strongly condemn the groundless claims made by the French Prime
Minister Gabriel Attal against Azerbaijan on March 20 during the
annual event of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations
of France and unilaterally defending Armenia.
We remind the French Prime Minister, who condemned the
anti-terrorist measures taken against the remnants of the Armenian
armed forces stationed in Azerbaijan's sovereign territories and
accused Azerbaijan of allegedly occupying Armenian territories,
that the measures implemented by the Azerbaijani side are in
violation of the norms and principles of international law, as well
as the former Armenia of the UN Security Council, of which France
is a permanent member. - It is fully compatible with the
resolutions on the Azerbaijan conflict.
It is absurd that France, which does not oppose Armenian
aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories, which has
continued for nearly thirty years, as well as Armenia's occupation
of 8 villages in Azerbaijan, accuses Azerbaijan of using force
without any reason.
Once again, we call on the French side to learn from its
history, not to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan,
and to stop such provocative statements."
MENAFN21032024000195011045ID1108005142
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.