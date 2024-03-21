Gold Price Falls In India: Check 22 And 24 Carat Rate In Your City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On March 21, 2024, gold rates fluctuated across India. Despite this, the basic price for ten grammes remained about Rs 66,000. A detailed pricing investigation revealed that the average cost for 10 grammes of 24-carat gold was roughly Rs 66,320, with 22-carat gold averaging around Rs 60,790.

The current price in Mumbai for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 60,790, while the comparable quantity of 24-carat gold is Rs 66,320.

As of March 21, 2024, the current price in Delhi for 10 grammes of 22-carat gold is roughly Rs 60,940, while 10 grammes of 24-carat gold is around Rs 66,470.

In Ahmedabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 60,840, while the same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 66,370.

In Chennai, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,410, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 66,990.

In Kerala, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 61,800, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 67.420.

In Kerala, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 60,790, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 66,320.

In Hyderabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 60,790, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 66,320.