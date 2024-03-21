Kashmir Skier Raja Khan Clinches 3Rd Spot In International Event

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Mehraj-ud-Din Khan, also known as Raja Khan, of Alpine Snowboard Team India has created history by winning the first international competition medal.
He secured a third place finish in the ongoing FIS VIA Stars Cup 2024, Giant Slalom, in Kopaonik, Serbia.
“This is a great achievement for Ski & Snowboard India administered by IOA AdHoc Committee,” the J&K Sports Council said in a statement.
