Qatar Chamber Explores Strengthening Co-Operation With ICBC

Qatar Chamber acting general manager Ali Saeed bu Sherbak al-Mansouri held a meeting on Wednesday with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) in Qatar general manager Weichao Wang.

The meeting focused on enhancing co-operation between both sides to facilitate the entry of Qatari companies into the Chinese market and vice versa. During the meeting, Wang invited the chamber to participate in the '7th China International Import Expo', which is scheduled on November 5-10 in Shanghai.

Speaking at the meeting, al-Mansouri lauded the close relations between Qatar and China, especially in economic and commercial fields, noting that China is one of the most important trade partners for Qatar.

The chamber welcomes the invitation, al-Mansouri noted, emphasising the expo's significance for companies looking to expand their exports to China and explore new destinations for their products.

Wang reviewed the financial services provided by the ICBC in Qatar, noting that the Qatari market is important for the bank. He also said the bank has formed partnerships with many leading companies in Qatar.

