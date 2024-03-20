Two More Ukrainian Children Returned To Government-Controlled Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A foster family raising two boys deprived of parental care has been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"We managed to rescue from the occupation a foster family with two children deprived of parental care. These are boys aged 13 and 15," Prokudin wrote.

He added that the family is now safe, under the supervision of doctors and psychologists.

Prokudin added since the beginning of the year, 40 children have been returned to the government-controlled territory. He thanked Save Ukraine and child protection services.

Three more families withreturned from occupied territories

As Ukrinform reported, a foster family with three children aged 11 to 17 years old was returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

In the autumn of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. The part of the region located on the left bank of the Dnipro River is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

Photo credit: Getty Images