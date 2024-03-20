Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas & Malti Offer Prayers At Ram Temple In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, March 20 (IANS) Actor Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and other relatives visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya, on Wednesday.

Priyanka and her family offered prayers at the temple and interacted with fans and clicked pictures with them.

She was dressed in yellow.

A considerable crowd had gathered to see the actor and her family.

She termed her visit to the temple as a divine experience.

In a record-making peak, lakhs of viewers had watched the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Lalla Mandir on YouTube