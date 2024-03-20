Provoke Media Unveils 2024 EMEA Consultancies Of The Year Finalists

(MENAFN- PRovoke) BCW, Edelman, Ketchum, Hill & Knowlton and Weber Shandwick

are the five finalists for 2024 EMEA Regional Consultancy of the Year (Large) , alongside another 91 firms that have been shortlisted today across a further 19 categories.



The

EMEA Consultancies of the Year awards again represent unrivalled independent analysis of the region's best firms, across

geographic categories and in specific disciplines. From giant multinationals to small local specialists - they are nominated and analyzed across the 20 Consultancy of the Year categories.



The Regional Consultancy of the Year (Midsize) category recognizes those firms with smaller networks across the EMEA region. The five finalists are Allison, Finn Partners, Havas Red, Porter Novelli, and SEC Newgate.



Profiles of all the nominated firms, featuring in-depth analysis of each consultancy's performance across specific metrics, can be found here.



The selections are the result of an exhaustive research process involving more than 200 submissions, calls, and face-to-face meetings with the best PR firms across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



Winners are unveiled at the

2024 EMEA SABRE Awards , taking place in London on 17 April.



FINALISTS



Regional

Consultancies of the Year (Large):

BCW

Edelman

Ketchum

Hill & Knowlton

Weber Shandwick



Regional

Consultancies of the Year (Midsize):

Allison+Partners

Finn Partners

Havas Red

Porter Novelli

SEC Newgate



Geographic



Africa Consultancies of the Year:

BCW

DNA Brand Architects

Flow Communications

Magna Carta

Razor



CEE

Consultancies of the Year:

Ewing

Grayling

Hill & Knowlton

MSL

United Partners



DACH Consultancies of the Year:



Edelman

Ketchum

Kirchoff Consult

MSL

WE



France Consultancies of the Year:



Hopscotch Groupe

Jin

Monet + Associés

Ogilvy PR

Weber Shandwick



Iberia Consultancies of the Year:



Atrevia

Canela

Evercom

LLYC

Torres y Carrera



Mediterranean Consultancies of the Year:

Action Global

Bpress

INC

OPRG Italy

V&O



Middle East Consultancies of the Year:

APCO Worldwide

Edelman

Hanover

Hill & Knowlton

Weber Shandwick



Nordic Consultancies of the Year:

Aura Group

Spotlight

Trigger Oslo



UK Consultancies of the Year:



Golin

Headland

Ketchum

Ogilvy

Weber Shandwick



Specialist



Consumer Consultancies of the Year:

The Academy

Manifest

Splendid Communications

Smarts

Tin Man



Corporate Consultancies of the Year:



Boldt

MHP

Seesame

Seven Hills

Woodrow



Creative Consultancies of the Year:



Cirkle

Hope&Glory

Retroviral

The Romans

Tin Man

W Communications



Digital Consultancies of the Year:



BCW

Clockwork

Coolr

Third City

The 10 Group



Financial Consultancies of the Year

Drofa

Edelman Smithfield

Team Farner



Healthcare Consultancies of the Year:



Aurora Communications

GCI Health

Virgo Health

Weber Shandwick



Public Affairs Consultancies of the Year:

Grayling

Rud Pedersen

SEC Newgate

Whyte Corporate Affairs



Technology Consultancies of the Year:

AxiCom

Brands2Life

Fight or Flight

WE Communications

Wildfire



New Consultancies of the Year:

Delphi

The Flywheelers

The Heard

The Tilton Consultancy

