Provoke Media Unveils 2024 EMEA Consultancies Of The Year Finalists

(MENAFN- PRovoke)
BCW, Edelman, Ketchum, Hill & Knowlton and Weber Shandwick
are the five finalists for 2024 EMEA Regional Consultancy of the Year (Large) , alongside another 91 firms that have been shortlisted today across a further 19 categories.
The
EMEA Consultancies of the Year awards again represent unrivalled independent analysis of the region's best firms, across
geographic categories and in specific disciplines. From giant multinationals to small local specialists - they are nominated and analyzed across the 20 Consultancy of the Year categories.
The Regional Consultancy of the Year (Midsize) category recognizes those firms with smaller networks across the EMEA region. The five finalists are Allison, Finn Partners, Havas Red, Porter Novelli, and SEC Newgate.
Profiles of all the nominated firms, featuring in-depth analysis of each consultancy's performance across specific metrics, can be found here.
The selections are the result of an exhaustive research process involving more than 200 submissions, calls, and face-to-face meetings with the best PR firms across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Winners are unveiled at the
2024 EMEA SABRE Awards , taking place in London on 17 April.
FINALISTS
Regional
Consultancies of the Year (Large):
BCW
Edelman
Ketchum
Hill & Knowlton
Weber Shandwick
Regional
Consultancies of the Year (Midsize):
Allison+Partners
Finn Partners
Havas Red
Porter Novelli
SEC Newgate
Geographic
Africa Consultancies of the Year:
BCW
DNA Brand Architects
Flow Communications
Magna Carta
Razor
CEE
Consultancies of the Year:
Ewing
Grayling
Hill & Knowlton
MSL
United Partners
DACH Consultancies of the Year:
Edelman
Ketchum
Kirchoff Consult
MSL
WE
France Consultancies of the Year:
Hopscotch Groupe
Jin
Monet + Associés
Ogilvy PR
Weber Shandwick
Iberia Consultancies of the Year:
Atrevia
Canela
Evercom
LLYC
Torres y Carrera
Mediterranean Consultancies of the Year:
Action Global
Bpress
INC
OPRG Italy
V&O
Middle East Consultancies of the Year:
APCO Worldwide
Edelman
Hanover
Hill & Knowlton
Weber Shandwick
Nordic Consultancies of the Year:
Aura Group
Spotlight
Trigger Oslo
UK Consultancies of the Year:
Golin
Headland
Ketchum
Ogilvy
Weber Shandwick
Specialist
Consumer Consultancies of the Year:
The Academy
Manifest
Splendid Communications
Smarts
Tin Man
Corporate Consultancies of the Year:
Boldt
MHP
Seesame
Seven Hills
Woodrow
Creative Consultancies of the Year:
Cirkle
Hope&Glory
Retroviral
The Romans
Tin Man
W Communications
Digital Consultancies of the Year:
BCW
Clockwork
Coolr
Third City
The 10 Group
Financial Consultancies of the Year
Drofa
Edelman Smithfield
Team Farner
Healthcare Consultancies of the Year:
Aurora Communications
GCI Health
Virgo Health
Weber Shandwick
Public Affairs Consultancies of the Year:
Grayling
Rud Pedersen
SEC Newgate
Whyte Corporate Affairs
Technology Consultancies of the Year:
AxiCom
Brands2Life
Fight or Flight
WE Communications
Wildfire
New Consultancies of the Year:
Delphi
The Flywheelers
The Heard
The Tilton Consultancy
MENAFN20032024000219011063ID1107998969
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.